Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $130.03 and last traded at $131.12, 1,302,384 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,757,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.76.

Specifically, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $10,650,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,100,196.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,885 shares of company stock worth $23,759,804. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after buying an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $106,580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,495,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,103.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 285.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 72,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

