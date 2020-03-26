Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) traded down 6.1% on Wednesday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays now has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Hertz Global traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.71, 13,960,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 5,638,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HTZ. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $935.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

