SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was down 5.4% on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunCoke Energy traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.31, approximately 1,442,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 993,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SXC. Benchmark started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 721,807 shares during the last quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 599,981 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

