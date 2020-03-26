Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Peabody Energy traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.12, 2,022,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,492,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTU. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,364 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 29,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

