Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Okta traded as low as $116.95 and last traded at $117.77, 2,102,126 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,841,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.74.
In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.