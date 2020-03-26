Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Okta traded as low as $116.95 and last traded at $117.77, 2,102,126 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,841,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.74.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Okta by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

