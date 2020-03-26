Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Shares Up 5.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.49, 147,393 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 126,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.