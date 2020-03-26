Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Shares Up 5.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.49, 147,393 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 126,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 182,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

