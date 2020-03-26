Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Trading 6.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.38, approximately 111,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 150,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

