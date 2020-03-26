ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Dividend Announcement

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $18.48, 203,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 76,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.0677 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MVV)
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
