ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Dividend Announcement

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $18.48, 203,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 76,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.0677 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 5,486.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MVV)

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.