Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Up 10.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.35, approximately 388,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 339,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Specifically, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas purchased 39,390 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,708.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 103,165 shares of company stock valued at $462,367. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $208.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

