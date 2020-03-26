Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares Up 12% on Insider Buying Activity

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s share price shot up 12% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $1.96, 133,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 57,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Specifically, Director Roy W. Haley bought 49,000 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $85,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 587,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $115,725. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

