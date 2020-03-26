RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Up 26.5% Following Strong Earnings

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price shot up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 624,023 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 446% from the average session volume of 114,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RiceBran Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 200,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 10,649,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.22.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

