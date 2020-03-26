iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 9,101,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 776% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,590 shares.The stock last traded at $158.24 and had previously closed at $157.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.