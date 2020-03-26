IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.66, but opened at $58.30. IHS Markit shares last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 1,939,249 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after acquiring an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $72,857,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

