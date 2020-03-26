Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $13.42. Equitable shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 165,207 shares.

Specifically, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 180.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 354,545 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

