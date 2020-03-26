Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,294 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,858% compared to the average volume of 832 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.