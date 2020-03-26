Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Up 9.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $8.20, approximately 367,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,129,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Specifically, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 19,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,255.24. Following the purchase, the president now owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,248.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,846.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 130,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,180. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $967.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.