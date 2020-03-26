Resideo Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,427 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,711% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.88. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

