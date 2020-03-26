International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading 4.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $106.15 and last traded at $105.06, 50,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,952,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

Specifically, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,552,818 shares of company stock valued at $186,128,058 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,055,000 after purchasing an additional 325,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,012,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

