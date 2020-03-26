Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading 18.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was up 18.7% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $11.91, approximately 68,962 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,103,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,024 over the last 90 days. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Steelcase by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steelcase by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

