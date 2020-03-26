Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Up 13.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price traded up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.93, 24,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 299,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Specifically, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 603,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,840.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,582.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 143,729 shares of company stock valued at $241,580 in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

