Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Price Up 7.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $48.64, approximately 38,922 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,213,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Specifically, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

