Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Price Up 2.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.68, 15,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 743,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Specifically, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.