Cormark Trims Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Target Price to C$11.50

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC cut Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Shares of TSE:AD opened at C$6.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.12. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

