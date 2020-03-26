BRP (TSE:DOO) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.20.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$23.01 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$75.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.44.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 4.3000004 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

