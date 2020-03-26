Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $54.00 on Monday. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.