Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $54.00 on Monday. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aker ASA Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Aker ASA Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets
Micron Technology Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho
Micron Technology Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho
Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share
Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share
Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Noble Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Noble Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Analysts Expect Arch Coal Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.20 Million
Analysts Expect Arch Coal Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.20 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report