Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.
In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
