Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

