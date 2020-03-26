Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mastercraft Boat in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

MCFT stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 429,570 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 723,928 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

