Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $369.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 3,791,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,748,591 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,878,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 968,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 959,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

