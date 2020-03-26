Noble Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,322 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 1,971 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBL. Raymond James downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after purchasing an additional 761,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.