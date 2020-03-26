Analysts Expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will announce sales of $448.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.40 million and the lowest is $417.00 million. Arch Coal posted sales of $555.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 1,141.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arch Coal by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 92,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arch Coal by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the period.

Shares of ARCH opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

