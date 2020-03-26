Boeing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 334,793 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 145,562 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $158.73 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

