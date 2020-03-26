Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,658,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 374,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 335,655 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

