SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) & Occidental Petroleum (NASDAQ:OXY) Head to Head Analysis

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million 1.03 -$28.14 million ($5.40) -0.46 Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 0.51 -$667.00 million $1.45 8.28

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Occidental Petroleum -2.94% 4.82% 1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 Occidental Petroleum 6 12 2 1 1.90

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 952.63%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $40.78, suggesting a potential upside of 239.84%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S beats Occidental Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

