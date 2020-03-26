Reviewing Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) & Kontoor Brands (NASDAQ:KTB)

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Naked Brand Group and Kontoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kontoor Brands 2 5 4 0 2.18

Kontoor Brands has a consensus price target of $29.94, indicating a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Profitability

This table compares Naked Brand Group and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group N/A N/A N/A Kontoor Brands 3.79% 46.77% 11.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Naked Brand Group and Kontoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 0.71 -$5.78 million N/A N/A Kontoor Brands $2.55 billion 0.53 $96.65 million $3.84 6.21

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Naked Brand Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

