Analyzing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & Sitime (OTCMKTS:SITM)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Sitime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sitime has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Sitime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 1.27 $301.45 million N/A N/A Sitime $84.07 million 3.99 -$9.49 million ($0.63) -35.38

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 19.25% 19.79% 15.11% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

