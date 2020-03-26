O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $15.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $12.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $67.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $68.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

OIIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of OIIM opened at $1.16 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

