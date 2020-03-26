$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $15.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Adient by 629.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.