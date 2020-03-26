First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce sales of $46.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $46.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $179.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $182.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.02 million, with estimates ranging from $176.97 million to $187.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

FMBH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

FMBH opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.70. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

