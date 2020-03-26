Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $617.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,208.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.