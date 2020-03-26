$71.62 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce sales of $71.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.30 million and the lowest is $70.61 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $60.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $340.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $342.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $405.39 million, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $410.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,891,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,406 shares of company stock worth $3,992,815. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 225,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRHC opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.44 million, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

