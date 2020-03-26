SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Up 8.9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $81.06, 626,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 424,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

