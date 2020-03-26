salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 9.3% After Insider Buying Activity

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was up 9.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $154.14 and last traded at $153.64, approximately 11,826,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,081,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

