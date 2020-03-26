Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Trading 10.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.45, 296,312 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 193,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Specifically, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $187,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,260 shares of company stock worth $102,309. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $262.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.