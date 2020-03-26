NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Stock Price Up 11% After Insider Buying Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)’s stock price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.08, approximately 451,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 356,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 301,180 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $4,014,729.40. Also, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $607,077.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 821,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,715.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

