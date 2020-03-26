Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Shares Up 11.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.77, 90,790 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 112,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Specifically, CEO Charles Fabrikant purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $483.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Seacor by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Seacor by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

