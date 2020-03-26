Qurate Retail Inc Series A Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 81,303 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,541% compared to the average volume of 2,233 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 257,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $31,816,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,334,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 289,416 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $4,769,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

