Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,237 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average daily volume of 233 call options.

SKYY opened at $52.87 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

