Investors Purchase High Volume of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Call Options (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,934 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,323% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

ARI stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $959.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.