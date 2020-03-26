Investors Purchase High Volume of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Call Options (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,934 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,323% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.
ARI stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $959.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38.
Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.
About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.