Investors Buy Large Volume of MFA FINL INC/SH Call Options (NYSE:MFA)

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,122% compared to the average daily volume of 192 call options.

NYSE:MFA opened at $1.14 on Thursday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 70.18%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

