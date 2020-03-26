Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Price Up 8.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, approximately 157,914 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 95,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 1,981,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,946,379 shares of company stock worth $9,468,746 over the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

